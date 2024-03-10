World Mobile Token (WMT) Trading 6.9% Higher Over Last Week

World Mobile Token (WMT) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. During the last seven days, World Mobile Token has traded 6.9% higher against the US dollar. World Mobile Token has a market cap of $136.99 million and approximately $2.58 million worth of World Mobile Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One World Mobile Token token can now be bought for $0.25 or 0.00000364 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.62 or 0.00060411 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.07 or 0.00020419 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00008545 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.08 or 0.00018986 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00003991 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00008734 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001448 BTC.

World Mobile Token Profile

World Mobile Token (WMT) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 3rd, 2021. World Mobile Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 546,020,037 tokens. World Mobile Token’s official Twitter account is @wmtoken?lang=en and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for World Mobile Token is https://reddit.com/r/worldmobiletoken. The official website for World Mobile Token is worldmobiletoken.com.

Buying and Selling World Mobile Token

According to CryptoCompare, “World Mobile Token (WMT) is a utility token that powers the World Mobile Chain, a collaboration between Input Output Global and World Mobile. It is used for all transactions on the World Mobile network, including calls, data usage, and wallet transactions. These tokens are paid out to node operators and token stakers as rewards for their participation in the network. Additionally, customers can use WMT to pay for services like streaming, gaming, and e-commerce through the World Mobile app. The token also plays a crucial role in network security and decentralization, as nodes use it for staking to maintain consensus, similar to the functioning of the Cardano blockchain. World Mobile, launched in 2018, is focused on connecting under-connected communities across the world, emphasizing regions that have been traditionally underserved in terms of internet access. Micky Watkins is the founder and CEO of World Mobile Group.”

