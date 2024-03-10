Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Shares Purchased by iA Global Asset Management Inc.

iA Global Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) by 378.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,026 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,932 shares during the quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Yum China were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Yum China during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $366,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Yum China by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,819,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,682,000 after buying an additional 337,033 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Yum China by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 650,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,275,000 after buying an additional 54,800 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Yum China by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,847,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,088,000 after buying an additional 916,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXQ Capital LP bought a new position in Yum China during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $362,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Yum China Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Yum China stock opened at $41.25 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $16.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.05, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.46. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.55 and a 1-year high of $64.70.

Yum China Increases Dividend

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 7.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. This is an increase from Yum China’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Yum China’s payout ratio is presently 32.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on YUMC. HSBC reduced their target price on Yum China from $66.80 to $51.30 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Yum China in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price target (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Yum China in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Yum China from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.65.

Yum China Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform, which sells electronics, home and kitchen accessories, and other general merchandise, as well as fried rice, steak, and pasta; and offers online food deliver services.

