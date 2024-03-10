Zcash Price Tops $32.91 on Major Exchanges (ZEC)

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 10th. Zcash has a total market capitalization of $537.40 million and $113.13 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Zcash has traded 3.3% higher against the dollar. One Zcash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $32.91 or 0.00047444 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $54.07 or 0.00077940 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00017761 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000501 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000070 BTC.

About Zcash

Zcash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 16,328,269 coins. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Zcash is forum.z.cash. The official website for Zcash is z.cash.

Zcash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash (ZEC) is a digital currency and decentralized open-source cryptocurrency, launched in 2016. It provides users with enhanced privacy and selective transparency of transactions. ZCash is based on the zero-knowledge proof protocol known as zk-SNARKs. This protocol allows the network to maintain a secure ledger of balances without disclosing the parties or amounts involved. Transactions can be audited, verified and tracked without revealing the sender, receiver or transaction amount. ZEC is an inflationary currency, with a maximum supply of 21 million coins. It is accepted by a growing number of merchants, exchanges and other services.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

