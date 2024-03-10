Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Position Increased by Garde Capital Inc.

Garde Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Free Report) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 205,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,442 shares during the quarter. Zillow Group accounts for 0.8% of Garde Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Garde Capital Inc. owned about 0.09% of Zillow Group worth $9,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in Zillow Group by 371.7% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zillow Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in Zillow Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zillow Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Zillow Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 71.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zillow Group

In other Zillow Group news, Director Amy Bohutinsky sold 93,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.69, for a total value of $5,314,687.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $320,411.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Jeremy Wacksman sold 20,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total transaction of $1,149,515.63. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,800.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Amy Bohutinsky sold 93,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.69, for a total value of $5,314,687.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $320,411.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 159,257 shares of company stock worth $9,005,406. Corporate insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Zillow Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Zillow Group from $46.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.75.

Zillow Group Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of Zillow Group stock traded up $1.94 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,713,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,995,938. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.24. Zillow Group, Inc. has a one year low of $33.80 and a one year high of $61.13.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $474.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.75 million. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 2.32% and a negative net margin of 8.12%. Analysts expect that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

Featured Articles

