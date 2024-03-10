Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Purchased by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 80,044 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,285 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $8,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBH. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 19.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,102,761 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,954,843,000 after purchasing an additional 3,695,510 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,098,606 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,217,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094,431 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,056,896 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,320,827,000 after acquiring an additional 318,082 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Zimmer Biomet by 2.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,413,445 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $640,904,000 after acquiring an additional 98,278 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 80.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,102,429 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $395,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,068 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on ZBH shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 19th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.84.

Insider Activity

In other Zimmer Biomet news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 26,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.62, for a total transaction of $3,364,184.72. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 44,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,677,929.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Trading Down 0.5 %

ZBH opened at $126.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $25.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.01. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.00 and a 52 week high of $149.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.33.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.05. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.63%.

About Zimmer Biomet

(Free Report)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.