ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.93

Shares of ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNET – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.93 and traded as high as $0.95. ZW Data Action Technologies shares last traded at $0.91, with a volume of 8,784 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on ZW Data Action Technologies in a research note on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

ZW Data Action Technologies Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ZW Data Action Technologies

The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.93.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ZW Data Action Technologies stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNET – Free Report) by 771.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 128,097 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.41% of ZW Data Action Technologies worth $49,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ZW Data Action Technologies

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides omni-channel advertising, precision marketing, and data analysis management systems in the People's Republic of China. It offers Internet advertising, precision marketing, and related data services to small and medium enterprises through its Internet portals, including 28.com and liansuo.com that provide advertisers with tools to build sales channels in the form of franchisees, sales agents, distributors, and/or resellers.

