1,000 Shares in C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) Acquired by Orion Capital Management LLC

Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in C3.ai by 375.7% in the 3rd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in C3.ai in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in C3.ai by 117.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 986 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in C3.ai in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of C3.ai during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. 38.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Juho Parkkinen sold 5,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total transaction of $168,477.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 296,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,073,477.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other C3.ai news, CFO Juho Parkkinen sold 5,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total value of $168,477.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 296,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,073,477.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Edward Y. Abbo sold 45,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total transaction of $1,399,690.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 727,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,352,172.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,153 shares of company stock valued at $1,601,919 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 34.00% of the company’s stock.

C3.ai Price Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AI opened at $31.70 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.61 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.76. C3.ai, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.79 and a fifty-two week high of $48.87.

AI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of C3.ai from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of C3.ai to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of C3.ai from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Oppenheimer raised shares of C3.ai from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of C3.ai from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.91.

C3.ai Profile

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides C3 AI platform, an application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; C3 AI Ex Machina for analysis-ready data; C3 AI CRM, an industry specific customer relationship management solution; and C3 Generative AI Product Suite that enables to locate, retrieve, and present information.

