131,536 Shares in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Acquired by Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC

Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 131,536 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $9,184,000. CVS Health accounts for approximately 2.0% of Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CVS. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 111.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 461 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. boosted its stake in CVS Health by 153.5% during the 3rd quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 758 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Monday, February 26th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 11th. Barclays started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.58.

In other news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 29,473 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total value of $2,267,947.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,059,916.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CVS stock traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $75.70. 1,376,167 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,902,196. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.51. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $64.41 and a 12-month high of $83.25.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $93.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.58 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 2.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.99 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

