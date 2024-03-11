14,449 Shares in Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) Bought by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Haverty Furniture Companies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 108.4% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Haverty Furniture Companies by 75.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Haverty Furniture Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 74.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 46.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the period. 80.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Haverty Furniture Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 6th.

Shares of HVT stock opened at $33.54 on Monday. Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.05 and a twelve month high of $37.05. The stock has a market cap of $545.70 million, a P/E ratio of 10.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.58 and a 200 day moving average of $31.98.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. Haverty Furniture Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.82%.

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products and eclectic looks; and mattress product lines under the Tempur-Pedic, Serta, Sealy, and Stearns and Foster names, as well as private label Skye name.

