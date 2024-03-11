22,657 Shares in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE) Purchased by Auxier Asset Management

Auxier Asset Management purchased a new stake in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 22,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $455,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kenvue during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Tamarack Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Kenvue during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Kenvue during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kenvue in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kenvue in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 11.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Kenvue in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Kenvue in a research note on Friday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Kenvue from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kenvue currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.42.

Kenvue Stock Performance

NYSE KVUE traded up $0.22 during trading on Monday, hitting $20.24. 4,294,997 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,727,383. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Kenvue Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.82 and a fifty-two week high of $27.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.43.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. Kenvue had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 9.87%. Kenvue’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kenvue Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th.

Kenvue Profile

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, and other products under the Tylenol, Nicorette, and Zyrtec brands.

