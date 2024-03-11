26,090 Shares in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Acquired by Kampmann Melissa S.

Kampmann Melissa S. bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 26,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,870,000. Intercontinental Exchange makes up approximately 2.8% of Kampmann Melissa S.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 545.6% in the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

ICE traded down $1.70 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $136.96. 412,678 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,257,669. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.12. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.16 and a 12 month high of $140.43. The stock has a market cap of $78.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 23.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

ICE has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $142.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.83.

In related news, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $140,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,677 shares in the company, valued at $2,241,240. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $297,864.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 43,493 shares in the company, valued at $5,480,118. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $140,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,677 shares in the company, valued at $2,241,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 158,288 shares of company stock worth $20,855,393 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

