42-coin (42) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $1.41 Million

42-coin (42) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 11th. One 42-coin coin can now be bought for about $33,566.26 or 0.48383582 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. 42-coin has a market capitalization of $1.41 million and $19.95 worth of 42-coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, 42-coin has traded down 8.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.24 or 0.00019757 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $105.23 or 0.00145968 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00008090 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000039 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 24.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000189 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001387 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000056 BTC.

About 42-coin

42 is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 5th, 2014. 42-coin’s total supply is 42 coins and its circulating supply is 41 coins. 42-coin’s official Twitter account is @42newchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for 42-coin is 42-coin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Everything about 42 coin is 42 – apart from the transaction fees and difficulty retargetting – 0.00000001 and 7.5mins. A scrypt coin with 42 coins max, a 42 second block time, with superblocks giving 10 times the standard block reward of 0.0000420 42’s.

42 coin is a cryptocurrency with completed emission, fair distribution (no ICO, premine or instamine) and both private and public transaction support. The maximum supply of 42 coins makes the remaining 41.99 extremely rare. The innovative deflationary model provides a constant rise in incentives both for miners and long term investors. 42-coin delivers a hybrid of Proof-of-Work and Proof-of-Stake transaction confirmation methods and represents a new way of securing the network against 51% attacks.”

42-coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 42-coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 42-coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 42-coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

