533,555 Shares in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Acquired by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 533,555 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $51,018,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NKE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 139,649.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,813,307 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,967,325,000 after purchasing an additional 16,801,276 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,345,203,000. Newport Trust Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $679,775,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,720,119 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,594,561,000 after purchasing an additional 6,410,744 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,826,102 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $10,245,217,000 after purchasing an additional 5,917,963 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NKE traded up $2.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $101.28. 2,694,264 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,397,268. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $103.03 and a 200-day moving average of $103.84. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $88.66 and a one year high of $128.68. The firm has a market cap of $154.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.96, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.19. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.41% and a net margin of 10.28%. The firm had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.27%.

NKE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of NIKE from $112.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of NIKE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $104.00 price objective (down previously from $129.00) on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NIKE has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.24.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

