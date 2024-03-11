7,399 Shares in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) Bought by Verity Asset Management Inc.

Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AVT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Avnet during the fourth quarter worth $37,590,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Avnet by 51.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,521,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,306,000 after purchasing an additional 515,095 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avnet by 545.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 579,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,920,000 after purchasing an additional 489,490 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Avnet during the second quarter worth $23,148,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Avnet during the second quarter worth $228,130,000. 95.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Avnet from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Avnet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.50.
Avnet Price Performance
Avnet stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $46.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 175,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 588,526. Avnet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.64 and a fifty-two week high of $51.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 2.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 6.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.23.
Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.01. Avnet had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 2.62%. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Avnet, Inc. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.
Avnet Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.13%.
Avnet Company Profile
Avnet, Inc, distributes electronic component technology. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical components; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.
