7,399 Shares in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) Bought by Verity Asset Management Inc.

Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AVT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Avnet during the fourth quarter worth $37,590,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Avnet by 51.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,521,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,306,000 after purchasing an additional 515,095 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avnet by 545.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 579,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,920,000 after purchasing an additional 489,490 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Avnet during the second quarter worth $23,148,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Avnet during the second quarter worth $228,130,000. 95.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Avnet alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Avnet from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Avnet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

Avnet Price Performance

Avnet stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $46.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 175,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 588,526. Avnet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.64 and a fifty-two week high of $51.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 2.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 6.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.23.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.01. Avnet had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 2.62%. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Avnet, Inc. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Avnet Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.13%.

Avnet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Avnet, Inc, distributes electronic component technology. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical components; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.