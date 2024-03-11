75,445 Shares in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Purchased by Kampmann Melissa S.

Kampmann Melissa S. acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 75,445 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,470,000. Uber Technologies makes up 3.3% of Kampmann Melissa S.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 2,545.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 582 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 319.4% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on UBER. Barclays boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $63.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Nomura lowered Uber Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Argus lifted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $69.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.75.

Insider Activity at Uber Technologies

In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total transaction of $1,556,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,350,380.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $1,314,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,004,465.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total value of $1,556,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 107,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,350,380.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Uber Technologies Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of Uber Technologies stock traded down $1.86 on Monday, reaching $76.84. 2,428,974 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,818,375. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.22 and a fifty-two week high of $82.14.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.76 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 5.06%. Uber Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.