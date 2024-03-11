7Pixels (7PXS) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.79

7Pixels (7PXS) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 11th. In the last week, 7Pixels has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar. One 7Pixels token can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000174 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. 7Pixels has a market cap of $1.82 million and approximately $1.79 worth of 7Pixels was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

7Pixels Profile

7Pixels’ launch date was June 6th, 2022. 7Pixels’ total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,200,000 tokens. 7Pixels’ official Twitter account is @7pixels_nft and its Facebook page is accessible here. 7Pixels’ official website is 7pixels.io. 7Pixels’ official message board is medium.com/@7pixelsofficial.

Buying and Selling 7Pixels

According to CryptoCompare, “7Pixels (7PXS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. 7Pixels has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of 7Pixels is 0.11215816 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://7pixels.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 7Pixels directly using U.S. dollars.

