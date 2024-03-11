8,091 Shares in ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO) Purchased by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 8,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Foundation Advisors purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $754,000. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 14,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,069,000. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 31,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter.
ProShares Ultra S&P500 Trading Down 1.2 %
Shares of NYSEARCA SSO opened at $74.25 on Monday. ProShares Ultra S&P500 has a twelve month low of $43.29 and a twelve month high of $76.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.53.
ProShares Ultra S&P500 Profile
ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than ProShares Ultra S&P500
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- 100% Upside in This Real Estate Stock, Institutions Buying In
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- Goldman Likes This Apparel Stock, Markets Love It Even More
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- Commvault Continues its Rally, Outpacing Tech Stocks, Midcaps
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra S&P500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra S&P500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.