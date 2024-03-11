8,091 Shares in ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO) Purchased by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 8,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Foundation Advisors purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $754,000. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 14,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,069,000. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 31,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SSO opened at $74.25 on Monday. ProShares Ultra S&P500 has a twelve month low of $43.29 and a twelve month high of $76.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.53.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

