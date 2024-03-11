84,179 Shares in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Acquired by Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC

Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 84,179 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $10,085,000. ConocoPhillips comprises approximately 2.1% of Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter worth $5,592,000. Guidance Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter valued at $599,000. Bollard Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 130,043 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $13,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,565,120 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $162,162,000 after purchasing an additional 54,563 shares during the period. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on COP shares. Johnson Rice cut shares of ConocoPhillips from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Scotiabank increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on ConocoPhillips from $152.00 to $133.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.61.

In related news, VP Christopher P. Delk sold 8,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.06, for a total value of $953,070.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other ConocoPhillips news, VP Christopher P. Delk sold 8,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.06, for a total value of $953,070.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dominic E. Macklon sold 23,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.17, for a total transaction of $2,621,637.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,425 shares of company stock worth $4,077,489 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COP traded up $0.68 on Monday, reaching $113.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,456,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,532,001. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $91.53 and a twelve month high of $127.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.73 billion, a PE ratio of 12.47, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $111.83 and a 200-day moving average of $115.92.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The energy producer reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $15.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.47 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 22.08%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.71 EPS. Equities analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 8.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.61%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

