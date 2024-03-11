8,781 Shares in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) Acquired by Verity Asset Management Inc.

Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,781 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AL. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Air Lease during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Air Lease during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Air Lease by 296.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 911 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Air Lease during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 421.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,409 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. 88.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Air Lease Price Performance

NYSE AL traded up $0.44 on Monday, hitting $44.24. The company had a trading volume of 594,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 933,520. The company has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 8.50, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Air Lease Co. has a 12-month low of $33.33 and a 12-month high of $45.17.

Air Lease Announces Dividend

Air Lease ( NYSE:AL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The transportation company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.79. Air Lease had a net margin of 22.89% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The business had revenue of $716.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $672.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Air Lease Co. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Air Lease’s payout ratio is 16.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AL shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Air Lease from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Air Lease from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Air Lease presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.50.

Insider Transactions at Air Lease

In related news, EVP Alex A. Khatibi sold 11,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total value of $482,745.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 87,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,772,081.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Kishore Korde sold 16,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.70, for a total value of $658,742.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 112,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,461,287.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Alex A. Khatibi sold 11,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total transaction of $482,745.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,772,081.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,447 shares of company stock valued at $3,174,655 over the last 90 days. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Air Lease Profile

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It sells aircraft from its fleet to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors. The company provides fleet management services to investors and owners of aircraft portfolios.

