879 Shares in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Purchased by Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 879 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SHW. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 44,853.3% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,743 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 6,728 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. 75.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

NYSE:SHW opened at $340.69 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $86.69 billion, a PE ratio of 36.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.15. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $205.43 and a fifty-two week high of $347.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $311.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $283.53.

Sherwin-Williams Increases Dividend

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 74.72% and a net margin of 10.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.715 per share. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. This is a positive change from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is 30.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SHW. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective (up from $270.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. UBS Group upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $312.00 to $402.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $317.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $318.72.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 23,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.66, for a total transaction of $7,588,317.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at $9,187,743.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 23,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.66, for a total transaction of $7,588,317.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at $9,187,743.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Karl J. Jorgenrud sold 2,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.50, for a total value of $867,525.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,173,472.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,410 shares of company stock valued at $10,080,699. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

