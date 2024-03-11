89bio (ETNB) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

89bio (NASDAQ: ETNB) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/6/2024 – 89bio had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $29.00 to $37.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/5/2024 – 89bio had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc..

3/4/2024 – 89bio had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $29.00 price target on the stock.

3/1/2024 – 89bio had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $15.00 to $14.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

3/1/2024 – 89bio had its price target lowered by analysts at HC Wainwright from $32.00 to $31.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/12/2024 – 89bio was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $24.00.

89bio Stock Up 0.5 %

ETNB stock opened at $13.00 on Monday. 89bio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.57 and a 12 month high of $22.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -6.47 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 20.04 and a quick ratio of 20.04.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.01). Equities research analysts forecast that 89bio, Inc. will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other 89bio news, CEO Rohan Palekar sold 4,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.76, for a total value of $48,172.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 486,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,238,925.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. acquired 1,350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.35 per share, for a total transaction of $20,722,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,431,584 shares in the company, valued at $190,824,814.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Rohan Palekar sold 4,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.76, for a total transaction of $48,172.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 486,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,238,925.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 89bio during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 89bio during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of 89bio during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in shares of 89bio during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of 89bio by 132.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the period.

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia.

