89bio (ETNB) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

89bio (NASDAQ: ETNB) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 3/6/2024 – 89bio had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $29.00 to $37.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 3/5/2024 – 89bio had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc..
- 3/4/2024 – 89bio had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $29.00 price target on the stock.
- 3/1/2024 – 89bio had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $15.00 to $14.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
- 3/1/2024 – 89bio had its price target lowered by analysts at HC Wainwright from $32.00 to $31.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 1/12/2024 – 89bio was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $24.00.
89bio Stock Up 0.5 %
ETNB stock opened at $13.00 on Monday. 89bio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.57 and a 12 month high of $22.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -6.47 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 20.04 and a quick ratio of 20.04.
89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.01). Equities research analysts forecast that 89bio, Inc. will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Activity
Institutional Trading of 89bio
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 89bio during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 89bio during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of 89bio during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in shares of 89bio during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of 89bio by 132.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the period.
89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than 89bio
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- Target Nails the Bullseye on Outsized Earnings Beat
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- First Solar Heats Up Rebound In Solar Energy Demand
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- 100% Upside in This Real Estate Stock, Institutions Buying In
Receive News & Ratings for 89bio Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 89bio Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.