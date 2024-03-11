9,500 Shares in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Bought by Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC

Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC acquired a new position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,297,000. Airbnb makes up 1.4% of Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ABNB. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Airbnb by 20.7% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,117,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,400,000 after purchasing an additional 363,134 shares in the last quarter. LGT Group Foundation raised its position in Airbnb by 8.1% during the third quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 316,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,227,000 after purchasing an additional 23,716 shares in the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Airbnb by 83.8% during the second quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 86,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,092,000 after buying an additional 39,452 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Airbnb by 1.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 742,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,854,000 after buying an additional 13,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Airbnb during the third quarter valued at about $235,338,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.19% of the company’s stock.

ABNB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price objective (up from $150.00) on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Evercore ISI cut Airbnb from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Airbnb from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Airbnb from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Airbnb from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Airbnb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.00.

In related news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.82, for a total value of $5,312,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 613,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,519,868.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.82, for a total value of $5,312,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 613,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,519,868.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Brian Chesky sold 76,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.54, for a total transaction of $11,253,170.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,562,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,296,122,971.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,417,134 shares of company stock valued at $200,439,308. Company insiders own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABNB stock traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $163.71. 1,412,916 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,074,791. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.55 and a 12 month high of $168.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $146.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.93 billion, a PE ratio of 22.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.25.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.09. Airbnb had a net margin of 48.32% and a return on equity of 40.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

