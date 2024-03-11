9,966 Shares in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Bought by Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC

Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $880,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 372.3% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 285,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,183,000 after purchasing an additional 224,909 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 15.5% during the third quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 73,294 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,469,000 after buying an additional 9,815 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 17.3% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 13,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,185,000 after buying an additional 1,983 shares in the last quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the third quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 13.5% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 259,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,893,000 after buying an additional 30,763 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DUK. Evercore ISI raised shares of Duke Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $101.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Duke Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $113.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.00.

Insider Transactions at Duke Energy

In other news, EVP Louis E. Renjel sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.57, for a total transaction of $277,710.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,315,697.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Trading Down 0.2 %

DUK stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $94.77. 459,956 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,143,502. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.74, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.39. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $83.06 and a 12-month high of $100.39.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 9.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $1.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 115.49%.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Featured Articles

