A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) Trading 5% Higher

A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $14.22 and last traded at $14.19. 160,073 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 580,981 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.52.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, BWS Financial upped their target price on A10 Networks from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th.

A10 Networks Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.09 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.06.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.01). A10 Networks had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 15.88%. The business had revenue of $70.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.95 million. As a group, research analysts predict that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A10 Networks Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. A10 Networks’s payout ratio is 45.28%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Brian Becker sold 4,348 shares of A10 Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total value of $57,437.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $677,659.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Dhrupad Trivedi sold 8,679 shares of A10 Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.06, for a total value of $113,347.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 556,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,266,845.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brian Becker sold 4,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total transaction of $57,437.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $677,659.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 152,828 shares of company stock valued at $2,032,990 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On A10 Networks

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATEN. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in A10 Networks by 113.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,189 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 44.3% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,419 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in A10 Networks by 59.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,527 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of A10 Networks during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of A10 Networks during the first quarter valued at $41,000. 88.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A10 Networks Company Profile

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the Americas, Japan, other Asia Pacific, and EMEA countries. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller (ADC) that provides advanced server load balancing; Lightning ADC, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and microservices; and Thunder Carrier Grade Networking product, which offers standards-compliant address and protocol translation services for service provider networks.

