ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) Receives $45.20 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.20.

ABM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of ABM Industries from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 3rd.

In other ABM Industries news, CEO Scott B. Salmirs sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,250,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 326,690 shares in the company, valued at $16,334,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Scott B. Salmirs sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 326,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,334,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Andrea R. Newborn sold 9,766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total transaction of $471,697.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,722 shares in the company, valued at $2,063,472.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 41,107 shares of company stock worth $2,010,213 over the last three months. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ABM. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in ABM Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 323.4% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 669 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of ABM Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of ABM Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of ABM Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. 86.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ABM opened at $41.92 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.40. ABM Industries has a 1 year low of $37.61 and a 1 year high of $53.05.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The business services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. ABM Industries had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that ABM Industries will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 3rd. ABM Industries’s payout ratio is 23.02%.

ABM Industries Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of integrated facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Manufacturing & Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments.

