Accenture (NYSE:ACN) PT Raised to $419.00

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Bank of America from $379.00 to $419.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $369.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a buy rating and a $426.00 price objective on the stock. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a buy rating and a $410.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Accenture from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $368.85.

Shares of NYSE ACN opened at $378.17 on Thursday. Accenture has a 12 month low of $242.80 and a 12 month high of $387.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.23 billion, a PE ratio of 35.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $365.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $336.97.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $16.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.17 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 29.08%. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Accenture will post 12.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.77, for a total transaction of $2,267,312.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 167,831 shares in the company, valued at $60,884,051.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.81, for a total value of $1,859,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,553,691.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.77, for a total transaction of $2,267,312.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,884,051.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,551 shares of company stock worth $9,739,791 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACN. Gerber LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $723,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Accenture by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 641 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth approximately $332,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

