Achain (ACT) Hits Market Cap of $1.33 Million

Achain (ACT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 11th. Achain has a total market capitalization of $1.33 million and $286,618.21 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Achain has traded 6.5% higher against the dollar. One Achain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000185 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002107 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00001745 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001556 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00000960 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00002957 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001649 BTC.

Achain Coin Profile

Achain (ACT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. The official website for Achain is www.achain.com. The Reddit community for Achain is https://reddit.com/r/achain_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Achain’s official Twitter account is @achainofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake).

The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform.

[Whitepaper](https://www.cryptocompare.com/media/39500805/achain-whitepaper.pdf)”

Achain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Achain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Achain using one of the exchanges listed above.

