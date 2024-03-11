Achain Price Up 8.9% This Week (ACT)

Achain (ACT) traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 11th. One Achain coin can now be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Achain has a market cap of $1.33 million and approximately $287,586.56 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Achain has traded 8.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000183 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002062 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001646 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001539 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00000948 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00002915 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001651 BTC.

Achain Coin Profile

ACT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. Achain’s official Twitter account is @achainofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Achain is www.achain.com. The Reddit community for Achain is https://reddit.com/r/achain_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake).

The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform.

Achain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Achain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Achain using one of the exchanges listed above.

