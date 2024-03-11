Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday morning.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Leerink Partnrs downgraded shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a hold rating on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 13th. BTIG Research reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, William Blair cut Aclaris Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.25.

NASDAQ:ACRS opened at $1.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $100.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 0.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.17. Aclaris Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.59 and a 12-month high of $11.12.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 41.4% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,406 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics by 6.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 17,689 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics by 3.7% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics by 2.0% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 66,292 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics by 11.3% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,606 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares during the period.

Aclaris Therapeutics Company Profile

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drug candidates for immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Contract Research. The Therapeutics segment is involved in identifying and developing innovative therapies to address significant unmet needs for immuno-inflammatory diseases.

