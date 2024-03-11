Advisors Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,953 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,754 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 85.8% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in General Motors during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. SouthState Corp increased its position in shares of General Motors by 173.8% in the 3rd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 764 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 8,026.7% during the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. 79.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GM has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on General Motors from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on General Motors from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of General Motors in a report on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.30 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of General Motors from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of General Motors from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, General Motors currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.66.

Insider Activity

In other General Motors news, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 13,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total value of $528,706.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,567 shares in the company, valued at $3,348,562.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 13,826 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total transaction of $528,706.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,348,562.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 15,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $620,710.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $860,710.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,526 shares of company stock worth $1,757,472 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Stock Up 0.4 %

GM opened at $39.50 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $45.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.50. General Motors has a 12 month low of $26.30 and a 12 month high of $41.80.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $42.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.81 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 5.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that General Motors will post 9 earnings per share for the current year.

General Motors Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This is a positive change from General Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.57%.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Featured Stories

