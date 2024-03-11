Advisory Resource Group Grows Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Advisory Resource Group boosted its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,997 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Advisory Resource Group’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MA. Cassia Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.1% in the third quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. grew its stake in Mastercard by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 348 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 5,311 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Tufton Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 5.1% in the third quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 578 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 3.7% during the third quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 779 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. 74.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mastercard Price Performance

NYSE:MA traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $468.58. The company had a trading volume of 720,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,432,113. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $450.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $420.35. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $340.21 and a one year high of $479.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $437.13 billion, a PE ratio of 39.67, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.46 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 191.22% and a net margin of 44.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.65 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.32%.

Mastercard announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $11.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to buy up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on MA. Mizuho boosted their target price on Mastercard from $462.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $432.00 to $499.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $480.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Mastercard from $452.00 to $504.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $476.35.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $1,700,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,649,875. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Mastercard news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 13,542 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.06, for a total transaction of $6,230,132.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,491 shares in the company, valued at $21,388,649.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $1,700,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at $2,649,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,428 shares of company stock valued at $24,911,617 over the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

