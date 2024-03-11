Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) Price Target Raised to C$16.00 at Raymond James

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ARE. Desjardins increased their price target on shares of Aecon Group from C$16.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from C$14.50 to C$17.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Aecon Group from C$13.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Aecon Group from C$10.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Aecon Group from C$10.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aecon Group has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$17.75.

Shares of Aecon Group stock opened at C$17.03 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$14.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$12.23. The company has a market cap of C$1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.16. Aecon Group has a fifty-two week low of C$8.42 and a fifty-two week high of C$17.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.92, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.32.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. This is a positive change from Aecon Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Aecon Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.89%.

In other news, Senior Officer Adam Robert Borgatti sold 10,049 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.07, for a total value of C$121,282.39. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

