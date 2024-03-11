Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

Agenus Trading Down 4.4 %

NASDAQ AGEN opened at $0.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $267.53 million, a PE ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.28. Agenus has a 12 month low of $0.53 and a 12 month high of $2.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.69 and a 200-day moving average of $0.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Garo H. Armen bought 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.65 per share, for a total transaction of $325,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 625,969 shares in the company, valued at $406,879.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agenus

About Agenus

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agenus in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Agenus during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Agenus during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Agenus during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Agenus during the first quarter worth about $28,000. 55.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, discovers and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody expression platform for the identification of fully human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies.

