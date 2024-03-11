Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning.
Agenus Trading Down 4.4 %
NASDAQ AGEN opened at $0.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $267.53 million, a PE ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.28. Agenus has a 12 month low of $0.53 and a 12 month high of $2.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.69 and a 200-day moving average of $0.86.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, insider Garo H. Armen bought 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.65 per share, for a total transaction of $325,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 625,969 shares in the company, valued at $406,879.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agenus
About Agenus
Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, discovers and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody expression platform for the identification of fully human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies.
See Also
