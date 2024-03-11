Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Shares Bought by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Free Report) by 7.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 175,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,508 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $9,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Agree Realty by 7,150.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its position in shares of Agree Realty by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Agree Realty by 117.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Agree Realty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Agree Realty by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. 97.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Agree Realty

In other news, Chairman Richard Agree acquired 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $62.57 per share, for a total transaction of $656,985.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 119,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,499,327.35. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Chairman Richard Agree acquired 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $62.57 per share, for a total transaction of $656,985.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 119,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,499,327.35. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Greg Lehmkuhl acquired 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $61.17 per share, for a total transaction of $103,989.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,717 shares in the company, valued at $1,083,748.89. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 67,232 shares of company stock worth $3,945,367. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Agree Realty Stock Performance

Agree Realty Dividend Announcement

NYSE:ADC opened at $57.63 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.70, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.74. Agree Realty Co. has a twelve month low of $52.69 and a twelve month high of $70.15.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.247 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.14%. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is 173.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $70.00 to $69.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities raised shares of Agree Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agree Realty currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.61.

About Agree Realty

(Free Report)

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,135 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 44.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

