Aion (AION) Trading 28.6% Higher Over Last Week

Aion (AION) traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 11th. During the last week, Aion has traded 28.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Aion has a total market capitalization of $2.26 million and approximately $2,909.24 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aion coin can now be bought for about $0.0022 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.53 or 0.00123787 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.59 or 0.00039528 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.60 or 0.00018805 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00002754 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 33.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000270 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001383 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 70.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Aion Profile

Aion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Aion is theoan.com.

Buying and Selling Aion

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

