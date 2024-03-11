Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) Shares Purchased by TimesSquare Capital Management LLC

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Free Report) by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 747,279 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 137,625 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Allegro MicroSystems were worth $23,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robbins Farley acquired a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,144,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 72,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,289,000 after purchasing an additional 14,080 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $701,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 441,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,116,000 after purchasing an additional 20,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 67,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ALGM. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research raised Allegro MicroSystems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.71.

Allegro MicroSystems Price Performance

ALGM opened at $30.87 on Monday. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.66 and a 1 year high of $53.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.98. The stock has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.35, a PEG ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. Allegro MicroSystems had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 21.14%. The business had revenue of $254.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.00 million. Analysts forecast that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allegro MicroSystems Company Profile

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, regulator and LED driver ICs, and isolated gate drivers; and photonic and advanced 3D sensing components.

