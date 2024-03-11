Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 61,151 Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 61,151 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $12,710,000. Lowe’s Companies comprises 2.7% of Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth $26,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at $40,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

LOW stock traded down $2.61 during trading on Monday, hitting $239.34. 522,698 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,541,673. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $223.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $214.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.13. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $181.85 and a 52 week high of $245.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.47 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.94% and a negative return on equity of 51.42%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.28 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $244.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.79.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Lowe’s Companies

About Lowe’s Companies

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.