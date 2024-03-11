Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 18,543 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,127,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CVX. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 13.9% during the third quarter. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,987 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Kampmann Melissa S. acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the third quarter valued at about $2,798,000. Savoie Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the third quarter valued at about $287,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the third quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, CM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 22.6% during the third quarter. CM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,885 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CVX shares. TD Cowen lowered shares of Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.56.

Chevron Stock Up 0.6 %

CVX stock traded up $0.93 during trading on Monday, reaching $150.81. The stock had a trading volume of 2,592,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,761,741. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $139.62 and a one year high of $172.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $149.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.33. The company has a market capitalization of $280.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.12.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.26. Chevron had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The business had revenue of $47.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.03 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.39%.

About Chevron

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.