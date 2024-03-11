Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC Invests $1.07 Million in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 37,470 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,072,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TFC. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. United Bank lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 4.1% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 74,457 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,938 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 33.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 6,593 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 3.3% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 22,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 8.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 56,690 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,214,000 after purchasing an additional 4,234 shares during the last quarter. 71.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Truist Financial

In other news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 3,764 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total transaction of $141,074.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $604,627.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on TFC shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.87.

Truist Financial Stock Down 0.9 %

Truist Financial stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $37.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,562,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,996,104. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.50 and its 200-day moving average is $32.83. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.56 and a fifty-two week high of $38.47.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. Truist Financial had a negative net margin of 3.28% and a positive return on equity of 9.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.60%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -192.59%.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

