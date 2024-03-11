Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC Invests $5.28 Million in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 28,845 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,284,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Equifax by 105,549.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,813,671 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,543,825,000 after acquiring an additional 38,776,933 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Equifax by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,036,468 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,090,947,000 after acquiring an additional 155,572 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Equifax by 8.1% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,591,332 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,492,132,000 after buying an additional 795,483 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Equifax by 3.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,104,795 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,142,358,000 after buying an additional 320,719 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Equifax by 77.8% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,935,666 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,736,737,000 after buying an additional 3,910,202 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.37% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Price Performance

NYSE EFX traded down $3.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $266.91. 142,451 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 802,084. Equifax Inc. has a 52-week low of $159.95 and a 52-week high of $275.10. The company has a market capitalization of $33.09 billion, a PE ratio of 61.36, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $252.19 and its 200-day moving average is $219.25.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.07. Equifax had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 19.40%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on EFX shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Equifax from $208.00 to $289.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Equifax from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $200.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $272.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Equifax in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 target price on shares of Equifax in a report on Friday, February 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equifax has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $264.22.

Equifax Profile

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

