Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $4.33 Million Investment in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 53,390 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $4,327,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DIS. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 136.9% in the second quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 334 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 197.6% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total value of $80,918.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,861 shares in the company, valued at $167,694.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 898 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total value of $80,918.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,694.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,788 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total transaction of $1,747,096.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,123,162.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DIS shares. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $114.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.23.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on DIS

Walt Disney Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded up $1.44 during trading on Monday, reaching $111.76. The stock had a trading volume of 2,546,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,861,823. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $100.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $205.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.10, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.41. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $78.73 and a fifty-two week high of $115.19.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.25. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The firm had revenue of $23.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. Walt Disney’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. This represents a yield of 0.5%. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is 18.52%.

About Walt Disney

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.