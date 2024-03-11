Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 44,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,505,000. PepsiCo accounts for 1.6% of Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Carlson Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 6.8% in the third quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 5,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 8.2% in the third quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 55,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,475,000 after buying an additional 4,254 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated raised its stake in PepsiCo by 17.7% during the third quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 2,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Savoie Capital LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the third quarter worth about $788,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in PepsiCo by 1.0% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 57,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,738,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.40% of the company’s stock.
PepsiCo Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of PepsiCo stock traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $164.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,426,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,621,217. The company’s 50-day moving average is $167.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.66. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $155.83 and a twelve month high of $196.88. The company has a market cap of $225.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.68.
PepsiCo Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.02%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
PEP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $203.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.77.
About PepsiCo
PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.
