Allianz Technology Trust (LON:ATT) Sets New 12-Month High at $260.20

Allianz Technology Trust (LON:ATT – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 260.20 ($3.30) and last traded at GBX 344.50 ($4.37), with a volume of 1694284 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 358 ($4.54).

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 324.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 290.17. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 639.29 and a beta of 0.59.

In other Allianz Technology Trust news, insider Simon Davis bought 3,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 297 ($3.77) per share, for a total transaction of £9,946.53 ($12,624.10). In other Allianz Technology Trust news, insider Simon Davis purchased 3,349 shares of Allianz Technology Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 297 ($3.77) per share, with a total value of £9,946.53 ($12,624.10). Also, insider Neeta Patel purchased 5,137 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 302 ($3.83) per share, with a total value of £15,513.74 ($19,689.99). Insiders purchased 13,486 shares of company stock worth $4,156,027 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

Allianz Technology Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors GmbH. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the technology, media, and telecoms sector. The fund invests in stocks of mid-cap and large-cap companies.

