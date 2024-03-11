Allient (NASDAQ:ALNT) Receives Market Perform Rating from Northland Securities

Northland Securities restated their market perform rating on shares of Allient (NASDAQ:ALNT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $40.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $45.00.

Allient Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of Allient stock opened at $33.10 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.85. The stock has a market cap of $549.23 million, a P/E ratio of 22.36 and a beta of 1.57. Allient has a 12-month low of $25.12 and a 12-month high of $42.03.

Get Allient alerts:

Allient Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 19th. Allient’s payout ratio is currently 8.11%.

Institutional Trading of Allient

About Allient

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Allient stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Allient Inc. ( NASDAQ:ALNT Free Report ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 33,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 0.20% of Allient at the end of the most recent quarter. 61.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Allient Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems for various industries worldwide. It offers brush and brushless DC motors, brushless servo and torque motors, coreless DC motors, integrated brushless motor-drives, gearmotors, gearing, modular digital servo drives, motion controllers, optical encoders, active and passive filters, input/output modules, industrial communications gateways, light-weighting technologies, and other controlled motion-related products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Allient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.