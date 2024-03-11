Alpha Finance Lab Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $17.26 Million (ALPHA)

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 7.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 11th. One Alpha Finance Lab coin can currently be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000281 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Alpha Finance Lab has a market capitalization of $202.36 million and $17.26 million worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Alpha Finance Lab has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002256 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000601 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000031 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 41.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.42 or 0.00015881 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00004181 BTC.

Altura (ALU) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0848 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab Coin Profile

ALPHA is a coin. Its launch date was September 28th, 2020. Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab. The official website for Alpha Finance Lab is stellaxyz.io. The official message board for Alpha Finance Lab is blog.alphafinance.io.

Buying and Selling Alpha Finance Lab

According to CryptoCompare, “Stella (ALPHA), formerly known as Alpha Venture DAO, is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform focused on cross-chain interoperability. It allows users and developers to operate on multiple blockchain networks. The platform’s native token, ALPHA, plays a crucial role in governance and functionality. Stella was created by blockchain and finance professionals, including Tascha Punyaneramitdee and Nipun Pitimanaaree. The ALPHA token is used for governance, enabling token holders to vote on proposals, and for staking, allowing them to earn transaction fees and enhance security.”

