Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is CM Wealth Advisors LLC’s 10th Largest Position

CM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 155.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,652 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,963 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 1.4% of CM Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. CM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.1% during the third quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 91,121 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,924,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Revisor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the third quarter worth $801,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1,208.3% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,570 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.5% during the third quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 27,648 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,618,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 4.1% during the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,261 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,128,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $135.28 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.35, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.42 and a 52-week high of $153.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $142.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.10.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. The company had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total transaction of $2,985,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,332,691 shares in the company, valued at $309,548,095.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total value of $2,985,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,332,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,548,095.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Ruth Porat sold 48,077 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.22, for a total transaction of $6,597,125.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,777,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,854,485.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 278,859 shares of company stock worth $39,178,332. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on Alphabet from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Alphabet from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Citigroup raised their target price on Alphabet from $153.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Roth Mkm reduced their target price on Alphabet from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.65.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

