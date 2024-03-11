AlTi Global (NASDAQ:ALTI) Shares Up 7.9%

Shares of AlTi Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTI – Get Free Report) shot up 7.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.83 and last traded at $6.83. 16,636 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 84,717 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.33.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Raymond James raised AlTi Global from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th.

Get AlTi Global alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ALTI

AlTi Global Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AlTi Global

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALTI. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AlTi Global by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 2,281 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of AlTi Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AlTi Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of AlTi Global by 5,430.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 8,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AlTi Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.02% of the company’s stock.

About AlTi Global

(Get Free Report)

AlTi Global, Inc provides wealth and asset management services individuals, families, foundations, and institutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers discretionary investment management, non-discretionary investment advisory, trust, and administration services, as well as family office services comprising wealth transfer planning, multi-generational education planning, wealth and asset strategy, trust and fiduciary, chief financial officers and outsourced family office, philanthropy, and lifestyle and special projects services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AlTi Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AlTi Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.