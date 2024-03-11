Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Thursday.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Amdocs in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Amdocs from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Amdocs from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amdocs presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $108.60.

Amdocs Stock Performance

Shares of Amdocs stock opened at $92.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.79. Amdocs has a fifty-two week low of $78.38 and a fifty-two week high of $99.75.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Amdocs had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 17.79%. Amdocs’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Amdocs will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amdocs Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.479 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Amdocs’s payout ratio is currently 40.90%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amdocs

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Amdocs by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,641 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. lifted its position in Amdocs by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. now owns 9,790 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Amdocs by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 16,144 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Amdocs by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,448 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in Amdocs by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 21,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. 90.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Amdocs

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

Featured Articles

