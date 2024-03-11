American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Bought by Connors Investor Services Inc.

Connors Investor Services Inc. raised its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 85,239 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the period. American Express accounts for about 1.6% of Connors Investor Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Connors Investor Services Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $12,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in American Express in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Brown Shipley& Co Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. 83.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Express Stock Performance

Shares of AXP traded down $3.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $219.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,206,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,293,863. The company has a market cap of $159.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $174.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $140.91 and a fifty-two week high of $224.90.

American Express Cuts Dividend

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The payment services company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 30.99% and a net margin of 13.84%. American Express’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that American Express will post 12.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. American Express’s payout ratio is 21.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AXP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $167.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of American Express from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of American Express from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $212.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Express has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.00.

Insider Transactions at American Express

In related news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 7,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.65, for a total transaction of $1,431,455.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,522,816.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 7,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.65, for a total transaction of $1,431,455.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,522,816.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Monique Herena sold 11,242 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.41, for a total value of $2,342,945.22. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,891,480.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 172,047 shares of company stock worth $36,528,388. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Featured Stories

