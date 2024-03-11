American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR) Receives $15.71 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.71.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on AHR shares. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a research report on Monday, March 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on American Healthcare REIT in a research note on Monday, March 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities initiated coverage on American Healthcare REIT in a research report on Monday, March 4th. They set a “mkt outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on American Healthcare REIT in a research report on Monday, March 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on American Healthcare REIT in a research report on Monday, March 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.
View Our Latest Analysis on American Healthcare REIT
American Healthcare REIT Trading Up 0.1 %
Insider Buying and Selling
In other American Healthcare REIT news, Director Mathieu B. Streiff bought 83,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $999,996.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 90,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,088,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
About American Healthcare REIT
Formed by the successful merger of Griffin-American Healthcare REIT III and Griffin-American Healthcare REIT IV, as well as the acquisition of the business and operations of American Healthcare Investors, American Healthcare REIT is one of the larger healthcare-focused real estate investment trusts globally with assets totaling approximately $4.2 billion in gross investment value.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than American Healthcare REIT
- What are earnings reports?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/4 – 3/8
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- What is a Microcap Stock? Everything You Need to Know
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- How to Invest in Casino Stocks: Pros and Cons and More
Receive News & Ratings for American Healthcare REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Healthcare REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.