American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR) Receives $15.71 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.71.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AHR shares. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a research report on Monday, March 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on American Healthcare REIT in a research note on Monday, March 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities initiated coverage on American Healthcare REIT in a research report on Monday, March 4th. They set a “mkt outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on American Healthcare REIT in a research report on Monday, March 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on American Healthcare REIT in a research report on Monday, March 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of AHR opened at $13.81 on Monday. American Healthcare REIT has a twelve month low of $12.63 and a twelve month high of $14.56.

In other American Healthcare REIT news, Director Mathieu B. Streiff bought 83,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $999,996.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 90,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,088,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Formed by the successful merger of Griffin-American Healthcare REIT III and Griffin-American Healthcare REIT IV, as well as the acquisition of the business and operations of American Healthcare Investors, American Healthcare REIT is one of the larger healthcare-focused real estate investment trusts globally with assets totaling approximately $4.2 billion in gross investment value.

